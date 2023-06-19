Yemen Prisoner Exchange Talks Conclude With Emphasis On Release Of Political Figure

Yemeni government and Houthi movement conclude prisoner exchange talks.

Focus on releasing political detainee Mohammed Qahtan held by the Houthis.

Talks held in Amman under UN facilitation, to resume after Eid al-Adha.

The recent round of negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Houthi movement aimed at exchanging prisoners has come to an end, with growing attention being placed on a prominent political detainee.

These discussions, facilitated by the United Nations in Amman, Jordan, are part of ongoing efforts to broker peace and ceasefires between the conflicting factions.

Following the completion of the latest round of talks, the Yemeni government confirmed that negotiations will resume after the Eid al-Adha holidays in early July.

Sources have revealed that the Houthi movement has agreed to initiate discussions regarding the release of Mohammed Qahtan, a prominent political figure who has been held by the Houthis for eight years.

Qahtan, a former senior member of the al-Islah Party, associated with the Muslim Brotherhood, was placed under house arrest by the Houthis in 2015, following their armed uprising and capture of Sanaa, the Yemeni capital, in 2014.

Following his abduction in April 2015, Mohammed Qahtan, a political figure, has been missing, with his family and the Yemeni government alleging that he has been denied contact with anyone throughout the country's civil war.

The al-Islah Party criticized the government last year for not advocating for Qahtan's inclusion in the UN-brokered talks and temporary ceasefires with the Houthis. In mid-April, a significant prisoner exchange took place between the Houthis and the Saudi Arabia-backed government, resulting in the release of nearly 900 detainees. This exchange, the largest since October 2020, has raised hopes for diplomatic efforts to end the nearly nine-year-long war.

As part of the prisoner exchange, notable individuals who were released included Nasser Mansour Hadi, the brother of former Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and former Defence Minister Mahmoud al-Subaihi.




























