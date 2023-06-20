Australia Triumphs In Nail-biting Finish To Secure First Ashes Test Victory

The start of play was delayed by over three hours

Cummins and Nathan Lyon successfully guided Australia to victory

Australia clinched a thrilling victory in the first Ashes Test on Tuesday, winning by eight wickets on the final day. The outcome of the game was finely balanced as England needed seven more wickets, while Australia required 174 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the highly anticipated series.

Due to heavy rain, the start of play was delayed by over three hours. Spectators were treated to an intense day of cricket, with two extended sessions witnessing England's efforts in the field.

England made an early breakthrough by dismissing nightwatchman Scott Boland cheaply, thanks to some clever bowling by Stuart Broad. Moeen Ali, despite his injury concerns, also contributed by taking the wicket of Travis Head.

However, Australia opener Usman Khawaja once again proved to be a thorn in England's side, frustrating the bowlers with his patient batting. He was eventually dismissed by Ben Stokes for 65 runs.

With Cameron Green's departure, the responsibility of steering Australia to victory fell on the shoulders of Alex Carey and captain Pat Cummins.

Just before the new ball was due, Joe Root took a remarkable catch off his own bowling to dismiss Carey. Stokes, however, delayed the decision to take the new ball, which might have cost England.

In a nerve-wracking final session, Cummins and Nathan Lyon successfully guided Australia to victory. With this win, Australia will head to Lord's with a 1-0 lead in the series, with the next match scheduled in eight days' time.