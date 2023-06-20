Bangladesh's Basketball Team Shocks Pakistan, Secures Spot In Tournament Finals

Bangladesh secured their spot in the final

The final of the tournament will take place on June 22

On Tuesday in Maldives, Bangladesh emerged victorious in the semi-final of the five-nation basketball tournament by defeating Pakistan with a score of 79-65.

With this win, Bangladesh secured their spot in the final. Right from the start, Bangladesh showcased their dominance over Pakistan, taking a nine-point lead in the first quarter and maintaining their advantage throughout the game.

Although Pakistan displayed resilience in the second quarter and closed the gap to just four points, Bangladesh capitalized on the missed opportunities by Pakistan's forward line.

Ultimately, Bangladesh concluded the match with a comfortable 14-point lead, showcasing an impressive defensive performance.

Before this tournament, Pakistan had not participated in an international event for seven years.

While they suffered a close loss to Nepal (66-62) in their first game, Pakistan managed to secure three consecutive victories against Maldives (65-63), Bhutan (76-53), and Bangladesh (84-64) respectively.

The final of the tournament will take place on June 22 between Bangladesh and the winner of the second semi-final, which will be contested between Nepal and Bhutan.

Squad

Mohammad Shahbaz Ali, Abdul Wahab, Mohammad Umair Jan, Zain-ul-Hassan Khan, Mohammad Shahid, Imad Ahmad, Zia-ur-Rehman, Saqibullah Mehsood, Mehtab Akram, Shiraz Aslam

Team officials: Malik Mohammad Riaz (head coach), Umar Mahmood (coach), Ahmad Ali Tipu (manager).