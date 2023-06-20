Adipurush Hindi Box Office: Monday Collections Net Rs 8.5 Crore

Adipurush sees a huge drop on its fourth day in Hindi.

Prabhas starrer Adipurush, featuring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, and directed by Om Raut, experienced a substantial decline in its fourth-day box office collections. While the film's underwhelming weekend trend hinted at a potential drop, the actual figures were catastrophic, with a plummet of around 75 percent on Monday, accumulating only Rs 8.5 crores nett. With the initial hype subsiding, it is anticipated that the film will continue to witness significant drops in the coming days.

Adipurush (Hindi) Aims to Conclude Week 1 with Box Office Collections in the Range of Rs 120-125 Crores Nett in India

The Hindi version of Adipurush managed to gather a respectable sum of Rs 100 crores nett over the weekend. This achievement was attributed to various factors, including the makers' aggressive strategy of securing a large number of tickets themselves. However, despite the impressive numbers, the film's poor trajectory became evident with the Monday collections. It is unlikely that the film will experience any substantial growth from this point onward. The first week's collections are projected to settle around Rs 120-125 crores nett in Hindi, with a gradual crawl expected towards reaching a total of Rs 150 crores nett. Notably, the three national theater chains contributed 50 crores to the film's overall nett collection during the first four days.

Adipurush's Worldwide Box Office Performance Expected to Fall Below Rs 400 Crores Gross

The film's slowing momentum globally indicates that it will likely fall short of achieving a lifetime cumulative gross of Rs 400 crores. This outcome is considered disastrous, considering the film managed to amass around Rs 270 crores during its opening weekend. While the collections may not appear dismal in isolation, considering Adipurush's substantial budget and its basis on the epic Ramayana, it was expected to surpass its current performance significantly.

The day-wise nett Hindi collections of Adipurush in India are as follows:

Day 1: Rs 34 crores

Day 2: Rs 33 crores

Day 3: Rs 34 crores

Day 4: Rs 8.50 crores

Total = Rs 108.50 crores nett in India in Hindi.

Despite its underwhelming box office performance, Adipurush is expected to secure its position as one of the top three highest worldwide grossers of the year thus far. However, considering the film's budget and the monumental tale it portrays, it was anticipated to achieve far greater success than its current standing.