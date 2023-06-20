Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir Receives Police Protection Amid Film's Backlash

Adipursh writer Manoj Muntashir claimed to have received threats to his life.

This led to Mumbai Police providing him with protection.

Negative comments regarding Adipurush have flooded social media platforms.

Adipurush, featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, was released on June 16. Directed by Om Raut and written by Manoj Muntashir, the film has been generating significant controversy since its release. Disappointed audiences have been criticizing the film for its poor visual effects and dialogues, expressing their discontent with the makers. Nationwide protests against the film have ensued. In the midst of this backlash, writer Manoj Muntashir claimed to have received threats to his life, leading to Mumbai Police providing him with protection.

Negative comments regarding Adipurush have flooded social media platforms, particularly targeting Manoj for dialogues like 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki.'

Following the trolling on social media, the writer requested protection due to perceived threats to his life. Reports suggest that security has been provided to him, with a police official stating, 'We have received an application from Manoj Shukla, and we are considering providing him with security following a threat to his life.' The police are currently investigating the matter.

3 Negative comments regarding Adipurush have flooded social media platforms. 3 Adipursh writer Manoj Muntashir claimed to have received threats to his life. 3 This led to Mumbai Police providing him with protection.

On Sunday, Manoj shared a lengthy note on Twitter, revealing that the makers of Adipurush have decided to 'revise some of the dialogues' that have hurt sentiments. In part of his note, he expressed, 'It is possible that in a three-hour film, I have written something different from your imagination for three minutes, but I could not know why you were in such a hurry to write eternal traitor on my forehead. Have you not heard the Jai Shri Ram song, didn't you hear Shivoham or Ram Siya Ram? These praises of sanatan in Adipurush are also written by me. I have also written Teri Mitti and Desh Mere. I have no complaint with you, you were, are and will be my own. If we stand against each other, sanatan will lose. We have made Adipurush for sanatan seva, which you are seeing in large numbers and I am sure you will see in future as well.'

He further stated, 'Why this post? Because for me, there is nothing greater than your feeling. I can give countless arguments in favor of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. The producer-director of the film and I have decided that some of the dialogues that are hurting you will be revised, and they will be added to the film this week.'



