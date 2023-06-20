All India Cine Workers' Body Appeals To PM For Ban On 'Adipurush' Screening

All India Cine Workers Association calls for a ban on the film Adipurush

President Suresh Shyam Lal Gupta writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an FIR against the director, co-writer, and producers of Adipurush

The film faces criticism for its dialogues and visual effects

Adipurush has faced renewed scrutiny following criticism of its dialogues and visual effects. All India Cine Workers Association President Suresh Shyam Lal Gupta recently penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for an immediate ban on the film due to alleged religious sentiment infringement.

Gupta also requested that an FIR be filed against director Om Raut, co-writer Manoj Muntasir, and the film's producers.

Following widespread criticism from critics and reviewers nationwide, the film has faced disappointment over specific dialogues such as 'marega bete' (son will die), 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' (is it your aunt's garden?), and 'jalegi tere baap ki' (your father will burn). In response to this feedback, the team behind Adipurush has made the decision to revise these dialogues in the film.

According to the reports, the letter stated the following: 'All Indian Cine Workers Association demands ban on screening the movie Adipurush. This movie's screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Adipurush movie is hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma. Prabhu Shri Ram is a God for everyone in India not matter what religious faith one comes from, this movie depicts Lord Ram and even Ravan who looks like a character of a video game, with dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the globe. We request Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji order to stop screening this movie and immediately order a ban of Adipurush screening in the theatres and OT platforms in the future.'

The letter also added, 'We need FIR against the director (Om Raut), writer (Manoj Muntashir) & the producers of the movie who have hurt the Hindu Sentiments and Save the Image of our Bhagwan Shri Ram, Maa Sita & Ramsevak Bhagwan Hanuman. Actor Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan shouldn't have been part of such a disgraceful movie ever made in the history of Indian Cinema, Adipurush is a complete disaster of our faith in Shri Ram and Ramayan.'

Adipurush, produced by T-Series, made its theatrical debut last week in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. The star-studded cast features Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

