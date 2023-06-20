Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, And Anupam Kher Attend Karan Deol's Wedding

Karan Deol, the son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol.

One of the memorable clicks featured Anupam alongside Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Dharmendra, and Sunny Deol.

Anupam Kher, being a close friend of the Deol family.

On a joyous Sunday, Karan Deol, the son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai. The wedding was followed by a star-studded reception that left fans awe-struck with its glamour. The internet went abuzz with pictures and videos from the event, and veteran actor Anupam Kher delighted fans further by sharing some exclusive inside pictures on Monday. One of the memorable clicks featured Anupam alongside Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Dharmendra, and Sunny Deol.

The reception witnessed the presence of several Bollywood bigwigs, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma, and many others. Anupam Kher, being a close friend of the Deol family, was seen sharing the joyous occasion with them. He took to Instagram to share the pictures from the reception. The first picture showcased Anupam, Aamir, and Sunny, while the second picture featured the iconic actors who ruled the '90s.

In the pictures, Anupam, Salman, Dharmendra, and Sunny were dressed in elegant black outfits, while Aamir opted for a casual attire. Alongside the pictures, Anupam penned a heartfelt note reminiscing about the good old days. He reflected on the times when they shared stories, makeup rooms, and changed costumes in open spaces, behind trees and umbrellas, while sharing laughter. He marveled at their enduring presence, their ability to reinvent themselves, and emphasized that they still matter in the industry. Anupam expressed his joy at meeting Dharmendra, Sunny, Aamir, and Salman at Karan and Drisha Deol's wedding. He concluded with a resounding 'Jai Ho!' and credited Bobby Deol for capturing the first picture.

3 Anupam Kher, being a close friend of the Deol family. 3 Karan Deol, the son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. 3 One of the memorable clicks featured Anupam alongside Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Dharmendra, and Sunny Deol.

The shared pictures sparked excitement among fans, who showered their love and nostalgia in the comments. One fan expressed joy at seeing all the legends together and recalled watching them during their childhood. Another fan shared their happiness at witnessing the bond between these iconic actors.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stole the spotlight at the reception with their electrifying dance performance. The couple set the dance floor ablaze, and in one of the videos, Ranveer planted a sweet kiss on Deepika's cheek while dancing with the newlywed couple. Fans were overjoyed to see the beloved couple, popularly known as DeepVeer, together again after a long time.

The wedding festivities of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya brought together a perfect blend of star power, camaraderie, and cherished memories, leaving everyone with smiles and warm memories of the grand celebration.