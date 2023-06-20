Joyful News: Ram Charan And Upasana's Baby Girl Arrival

Ram Charan and his wife are overjoyed to announce the birth of their first child.

Hyderabad, June 20, 2023 - The moment that fans and well-wishers have been eagerly awaiting has finally arrived! Renowned actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are overjoyed to announce the birth of their first child, a beautiful baby girl. The couple's happiness knows no bounds as they embrace this new chapter in their lives.

Late in the evening on June 19, Upasana arrived at the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Today, in the early morning hours, she gave birth to their precious baby girl, marking a momentous occasion for the Konidela family. Upasana's dedication and determination were evident throughout her pregnancy, as she continued to work as an entrepreneur, attended family events, and even hosted baby shower parties in Hyderabad and Dubai.

This year has been extraordinary for Ram Charan, as his film 'RRR' was honored with an Oscar for the soul-stirring song 'Naatu Naatu.' Now, with the arrival of their little one, the celebrations in the Konidela family have doubled. The love and light that this baby brings will undoubtedly create countless cherished memories for the proud parents.

In a recent interview, Upasana revealed that she and Ram Charan will be shifting to Chiranjeevi's house to ensure a warm and supportive environment for their newborn. They believe that spending time around grandparents, who themselves were raised in a similar setup, will be invaluable for their child's upbringing.

Adding to the joyous occasion, singer Kaala Bhairava, who mesmerized audiences with his soulful rendition of 'Naatu Naatu,' has created a special and meaningful tune dedicated to Ram Charan's little one. Ram Charan expressed his gratitude to Kaala Bhairava, acknowledging that this melody will bring happiness and joy to millions of children across the globe.

Another delightful surprise awaited the couple as they received a handcrafted wooden cradle for their baby girl. This cradle holds immense significance as it was skillfully crafted by the incredible young women of the Prajwala Foundation. Symbolizing strength, resilience, and hope, it serves as a reminder of the love and care surrounding their child.

As congratulatory messages and well-wishes pour in for Ram Charan and Upasana, the world eagerly awaits glimpses of their adorable bundle of joy. May this new addition to their family bring endless love, happiness, and prosperity to their lives.