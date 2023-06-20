Kareena Kapoor & Kiara Advani To Star In Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Next Project

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is in talks with Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani for new project.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has signed on with Excel Entertainment for a feature film.

Sources reveal that both the actresses have shown interest in the subject.

In the post-pandemic era, collaborations have become a prominent trend in the film industry, as actors from different generations come together to create unique cinematic experiences for audiences. The YRF Spy Universe features Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, NTR Jr, and Kiara Advani, while the Cop Universe brings together Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh. Another exciting project in the works is Jee Le Zara, featuring three leading female stars of the Hindi Film Industry, including Alia Bhatt.

Reports suggest that Excel Entertainment is planning to produce another high-profile film, with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the helm. According to sources, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is in talks with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani for this project. 'Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has signed on with Excel Entertainment for a feature film. Over the last 2 years, Ashwiny has developed multiple subjects, and two of those are already locked to be made with Excel Entertainment and Balaji Entertainment respectively. For the Excel Entertainment Production, Ashwiny has initiated a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Both the actresses have shown interest in the subject,' revealed a source close to the development.

The source further mentioned that Kareena and Kiara are excited about the film but are awaiting the final screenplay draft. 'The two will take a call once they hear the complete script, however, they are excited by the idea of this collaboration, as the script warrants the presence of the two,' added the source. Apart from the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari film, both Kareena and Kiara are in talks for multiple other projects.

Kareena is currently working on films of diverse genres, including The Crew, Hansal Mehta's Next, and a thriller with Sujoy Ghosh based on the novel 'Devotion of Suspect X.' Kiara, on the other hand, has her film Satya Prem Ki Katha set for release, followed by Game Changer with Ram Charan and War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.