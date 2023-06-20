Ram Charan And Upasana's Hospital Visit Before Baby's Arrival

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child.

Ram Charan, the renowned Telugu superstar, and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. The power couple of Telugu cinema, who recently celebrated their 11th anniversary, is excited to embrace their new roles as parents. Recent updates suggest that the baby's arrival is imminent, as Ram Charan and Upasana were spotted arriving at a hospital.

The couple was seen entering Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, which was founded by Upasana's grandfather, Dr. Prathap Chandra Reddy. Upasana herself holds the position of Vice Chairperson at Apollo Life. Accompanied by Upasana's mother, Shobana Kamineni, and Ram Charan's mother, Surekha Konidela, the soon-to-be-parents were captured in a viral video. In the footage, Upasana appeared comfortable in a baby pink t-shirt, black cropped leggings, slippers, and a tika on her forehead. Ram Charan looked as dashing as ever in a brown checkered shirt and casual trousers.

The love story of Ram Charan and Upasana is nothing short of a fairytale. They first met during their school days in Chennai and gradually developed a close bond. After years of friendship, they began dating and eventually got engaged in December 2011. Their wedding took place in June 2012 at the Temple Tress Farm House in Hyderabad, in the presence of their loved ones.

During a recent interaction at the India Today Conclave 2023, Ram Charan expressed his admiration for Upasana and referred to her as his 'lucky mascot.' He spoke about their long-standing relationship and stated, 'She has been my lucky mascot, and the baby inside her is even luckier for me.'

As fans eagerly await the arrival of Ram Charan and Upasana's first child, the couple's love and joy continue to inspire others. The Telugu cinema industry eagerly anticipates welcoming the new addition to their power couple's family.