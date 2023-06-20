Rashmika Mandanna Praises Ranbir Kapoor As A Brilliant Actor

Rashmika Mandanna praises co-star Ranbir Kapoor's talent and character in a heartfelt Instagram note

She expresses excitement about her experience working on the sets of the upcoming film "Animal"

Rashmika appreciates director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's clarity and freedom in creating scenes

Actress Rashmika Mandanna expressed her admiration for her co-star Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Animal through a heartfelt note on Instagram Stories. She admitted feeling nervous before shooting and commended Ranbir, stating that 'God has really taken his time to make' him perfect. Rashmika described him as a brilliant actor and an incredible person.

Rashmika also wrote, '20/6/2023. Dear diary. Today.. hmm no actually last night I had night shoot and I just wrapped up and I am back in Hyderabad and tonight I start work on Pushpa 2 (laughing emoji). But first I wanted to say a few things about how much I loved working on the sets of #Animal (red heart emoji). Initially na.. the film came so suddenly to me, was really surprising but I was extremely extremely excited for Animal Cz of course I wanted to work with the whole team.'

She also added, 'I think I've shot for about 50 days now for this film.. and now that it's over, I am starting to feel one big void. I absolutely loved working with my boys to the extent that they have and will always have a special place in my heart. The whole team are such darlings ya.. everyone who I worked with on set are so professional and yet so kind-hearted and I in fact kept mentioning to them that I would've loveeeed to work with them for 1000 more times and I'd still be so happy.'

She also wrote, 'So 1st @sandeepreddy.vanga is awesome- everyone knows that he is so obsessed with his craft and character creation that the clarity he comes with for all the scenes and also the freedom he gives to artists is just absolutely amazing. 'My acting or performance depends directly & entirely on the director' is something I think you now know and so tomorrow if people like what they see of me in Animal - all credit goes to whom you know.'

Further expressing her thoughts, the actor continued to share her perspective, 'Rkaaaaaay. I think initially because he is #ranbirkapoor, I was a super nervous but my god!! - Our little secret.. god has really taken his time to make him perfect ya..Brilliant actor (green check mark emoji) Amaaaaazing human - (green check mark emoji) Everything else - (green check mark emoji) Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya..I only wish the best for him for life and woahhhh...wait! Haveeeee to say this, RK in Animal is (bomb emoji).'

She further added, 'I don't think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming soonnnn.. I am super duper excited for the team. Amit sir has made it so easy for us to perform with Sir's lighting's and all, loved it. I got to work with @anilskapoor sir also...he's also been so nice to me.. Animal team.. they rock ya. I love them.. I loved every day that I shot with them. They are special to me. Big bigger biggest hugs to all of them. I hope I get to spend more time with the team but if I don't .. at least you will know how special they are to me.. every word I've said here I meant it. I want to tell the team - 'Thank you for being so awesome'.'

Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in the upcoming action thriller film, 'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. Scheduled for release on August 11, 'Animal' will face tough competition at the box office, as it clashes with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar's 'OMG-2.'



