Salman Khan deliberately taking a slower approach in selecting scripts, resulting in a notable absence of news regarding his next project for over two years

Salman committed to shooting "Tiger vs Pathaan" with Shah Rukh Khan in the first quarter of 2024

Salman eagerly awaiting narration from mentor Sooraj Barjatya for "Prem Ki Shaadi," along with upcoming projects

Salman Khan, one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, has maintained a consistent release of at least one film per year throughout his career, except for 2013. However, there has been a notable absence of news regarding his next project for over two years.

According to sources close to the actor, Salman is deliberately taking a slower approach in selecting scripts. Despite numerous offers, including some from his own production team, Salman currently doesn't have any immediate film lined up, which is a first in his 30-year career, as revealed by a source familiar with the situation.

Salman Khan experienced some concern due to a lack of quality scripts for a period of time. However, after his visit to the US, he appears to have decided to prioritize signing on for films that have meaningful content, especially those produced by entities other than his own production house.

“Salman is committed to shooting for Tiger vs Pathaan from the first quarter of 2024 with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is planned as the biggest cinematic event of Indian Cinema, and he is excited about this visual spectacle with his friend, Shah Rukh Khan. 2024 will entirely be invested in shooting for Tiger vs Pathaan film,” According to the source, the exact timelines for the film are still being finalized, but it is expected to begin filming around February or March 2024.

Salman Khan has shown limited enthusiasm for the scripts he has received, except for the one offered by Karan Johar's production, which will be directed by Vishnu Vardhan. “Lot of meetings have taken place and another one will take place soon. But the catch here is the time required for pre-production, as given the scale at which Vishnu has envisioned his subject, it would require 4 to 5 months of prep before taking it on floors,” The source emphasized that the details and arrangements can only be determined once the relevant parties come to a decision.

3 Salman eagerly awaiting narration from mentor Sooraj Barjatya for "Prem Ki Shaadi," along with upcoming projects 3 Salman Khan deliberately taking a slower approach in selecting scripts, resulting in a notable absence of news regarding his next project for over two years 3 Salman committed to shooting "Tiger vs Pathaan" with Shah Rukh Khan in the first quarter of 2024

'There’s also a possibility for the Vishnu Vardhan film to be a follow up to Tiger vs Pathaan. But it’s all in the ifs and buts space at the moment as the most important factor is a yes from Salman for the film.'

Salman Khan is eagerly anticipating a narration from his mentor, Sooraj Barjatya, for the film 'Prem Ki Shaadi,' in addition to his upcoming projects 'Tiger vs Pathaan' and 'Vishnu Vardhan.' 'This is a film which can be fast-tracked to go on floors this year. The script has been in development for the last few years and if Sooraj is ready with his draft by July, there is a minor chance for Prem Ki Shaadi to kick off from October and go on till February for a Diwali 2024 opening. However, Salman and his team are still waiting to hear an update from Sooraj Barjatya and they are not willing to pressurize him to complete his writing just for the sake of taking the film on floors,' the source explained.

There are discussions within Salman Khan's team regarding the inclusion of Ali Abbas Zafar, with rumors suggesting a potential meeting in the near future. “However, the Ali Abbas Zafar film is not one that could start before Tiger vs Pathaan, as Salman is yet to even hear the subject that Ali has for him. Just the hygiene conversations have happened between the two with a formal meeting expected soon,” according to the source.

In the event that the timelines align, the final decision for Salman Khan's next film could come down to directors Sooraj Barjatya and Vishnu Vardhan. However, if the schedules do not align, Salman will first proceed with 'Tiger vs Pathaan' and then move on to one of the three other films based on their availability and production progress.

“He is clear, he doesn’t want to start a film for the sake of it. If nothing exciting comes his way or if things do not materialize at the right time, it’s going to be Tiger vs Pathaan next for SK followed by all the other films, which will be locked and ready to unleash by the end of 2024. The deadline to start a new film before Tiger vs Pathaan is October,” the source concluded.

Sajid Nadiadwala is currently working on developing Kick 2, but due to the current timeline, the sequel may be put on hold indefinitely.