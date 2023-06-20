Tabu Shares Blissful Photo With Kapil Sharma, Thanks Him For Being Part Of 'The Crew'

Tabu took to social media to share a delightful picture with Kapil Sharma.

Tabu expressed her heartfelt gratitude to him in a Hindi caption on Instagram.

Anil Kapoor also shared a picture of Kapil and Tabu announcing the completion of the schedule.

Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan are set to come together for a highly anticipated film called The Crew. Produced by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, this movie has generated immense excitement among fans who are eagerly awaiting the chance to see this talented trio on the big screen.

Adding to the buzz, the film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in prominent roles. Recently, Tabu took to social media to share a delightful picture with Kapil Sharma, marking the completion of a schedule for the film.

It appears that Kapil has already wrapped up his shooting, as Tabu expressed her heartfelt gratitude to him in a Hindi caption on Instagram.

Fans, thrilled by this glimpse, shared their excitement in the comments, with some noting the hints dropped by Kapil during Tabu's episode on his show. They eagerly anticipate a humorous and entertaining episode of The Kapil Sharma Show dedicated to this film.

Anil Kapoor also joined in the celebration by sharing a picture of Kapil and Tabu on his Instagram story, announcing the completion of the schedule. In his post, he expressed his gratitude to Tabu and Kapil while using the hashtag #TheCrew.

Kapil reciprocated the love and appreciation, addressing Anil Kapoor as 'sir' and thanking him for the opportunity to be part of this beautiful movie. Adding to the excitement. Kapil will be making a special cameo appearance in the film.

According to a source, Kapil commenced shooting for his part, which he will wrap up soon before heading to the US with his Kapil Sharma Show cast for live shows scheduled in July. Although his role is brief, it is expected to be a significant and endearing appearance, captivating the audience with its charm.