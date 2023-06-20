- Dollar down by Rs4 to Rs291 in open market
- Dollar falls by 4 paise in interbank market
- Dollar closes at Rs287.21 in interbank market
KARACHI: In the open market, the US dollar fell by 4 rupees, while in the interbank market, the dollar fell by 4 paise.
The dollar looked helpless against the rupee in the open market on Tuesday, depreciating by Rs 4, after which the dollar traded at Rs 291 in the open market.
On the other hand, there was a slight decrease in the price of the dollar in the interbank market by 4 paise and the dollar closed at 287.21 in the interbank market.
