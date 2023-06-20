Dollar down by Rs4 to Rs291 in open market

Dollar falls by 4 paise in interbank market

Dollar closes at Rs287.21 in interbank market

KARACHI: In the open market, the US dollar fell by 4 rupees, while in the interbank market, the dollar fell by 4 paise.

The dollar looked helpless against the rupee in the open market on Tuesday, depreciating by Rs 4, after which the dollar traded at Rs 291 in the open market.

3 Dollar closes at Rs287.21 in interbank market 3 Dollar down by Rs4 to Rs291 in open market 3 Dollar falls by 4 paise in interbank market

On the other hand, there was a slight decrease in the price of the dollar in the interbank market by 4 paise and the dollar closed at 287.21 in the interbank market.