Pakistan's Mobile Imports In May Surge To 308.82%

Pakistan's mobile phone imports in May FY23: Rs. 12.33 billion ($43.201 million).

Month-on-month growth: 308.82% compared to April.

On a year-on-year basis, mobile phone imports decreased by 56% compared to May 2022.

Pakistan experienced a significant increase in mobile phone imports during May of the fiscal year 2022-23. The country imported mobile phones worth Rs. 12.33 billion ($43.201 million), marking a substantial month-on-month growth of 308.82 percent compared to April's imports valued at Rs. 3.017 billion ($10.587 million).

3 On a year-on-year basis, mobile phone imports decreased by 56% compared to May 2022. 3 Pakistan's mobile phone imports in May FY23: Rs. 12.33 billion ($43.201 million). 3 Month-on-month growth: 308.82% compared to April.

However, on a year-on-year basis, mobile phone imports saw a decline of 56 percent compared to May 2022, when imports reached Rs. 26.825 billion (approximately $137.212 million).

Furthermore, the overall import of mobile phones during July-May FY23 decreased by 55 percent compared to the same period last year.

Pakistan imported smartphones worth Rs. 204.857 billion this year, contrasting with Rs. 455.334 billion recorded in the previous year. Notably, mobile phone imports during July-May FY22 amounted to $1.94 billion.

These import trends indicate a slowdown in Pakistan's trade activities, with mobile phone imports particularly affected.

The government's decision to restrict letters of credit in response to the devastating floods of the previous year has contributed to the deceleration in import activities. It remains to be seen how this trend will evolve in the coming months.