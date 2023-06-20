SIFCE Establishes To Remove Obstacles To Foreign Investment

The first meeting of SIFC chaired by Shehbaz Sharif.

The strategy of economic revival of Pakistan was issued.

The agriculture, livestock, minerals, and mining will be utilized.

ISLAMABAD: Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was established for the recovery of Pakistan's economy and also to remove obstacles in the way of foreign investment.

The first meeting of SIFC was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chief ministers, federal and provincial ministers, and government officials also participated in the meeting.

The declaration of the first meeting of the council was issued according to which the comprehensive strategy of economic revival of Pakistan was issued in the meeting.

The statement said that under the project, agriculture, livestock, minerals, and mining will be utilized while IT, energy, and agricultural production will also be enhanced. The local productivity and investment from friendly countries will be increased. The concept of government and collective governance will be promoted while all barriers to investment and business activities will be removed.

SIFC has been created to speed up the implementation of the project. The council will play the role of a single window facility to facilitate investment. The cooperation between the federal and provincial governments will be created while bureaucratic procedures and regulations causing delay will be reduced.

According to the declaration, the method of cooperation and collaboration will be adopted, timely decision-making regarding investments and projects will be ensured and the implementation of projects will be ensured with a clear determination of time. The coordination will be brought to an end the tendency of duplication of efforts, the participation of the federation and the provinces is a clear expression of the national commitment to economic recovery.

Speaking at the meeting, Army Chief General Asim Munir said that the Pakistan Army supports the implementation of the government's plan for economic recovery.