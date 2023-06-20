Youth Entrepreneurship Programmes Vital To Break ‘economic Straitjacket’: PM

It is vital to promote programs that aim at nurturing entrepreneurship

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed promoting entrepreneurship and innovation to help the country come out of financial constraints.

“I have long been convinced that for Pakistan to break out of the economic straitjacket, it is vital to promote programs that aim at nurturing entrepreneurship and innovation in areas that are critical to our socio-economic development,” he wrote on Twitter.

PM Sharif expressed his “unwavering faith” in the competence and capability of our talented youth to break the glass ceiling and pave the way for a prosperous future for the country.

“It is always thrilling to meet our brilliant youth,” he said as he mentioned yesterday’s launch of PM’s National Innovation Award celebrating the potential of youth to offer creative ideas that can be translated into impactful ventures.

“Out of 20,000 applicants, 100 brilliant young people have been awarded a cash grant of Rs. 160 million,” he said.

He highlighted that the award goes up to Rs. 2 million depending upon the exceptional nature of the ideas on offer.