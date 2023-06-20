Adele opens up about suffering from a fungal infection.

Adele, the renowned singer, has shared a personal challenge she faced during her Las Vegas residency.

It has been reported that the 35-year-old artist revealed her experience of dealing with a fungal skin infection in a sensitive area of her body caused by regularly wearing Spanx shapewear during her performances.

Adele's candid disclosure highlights the physical strain she endured while captivating her fans with her incredible voice and emotionally charged performances.

As Adele made her highly anticipated comeback at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace after a three-month break, she took the opportunity to speak about her personal journey with the audience.

She confessed, 'I was so hot under the spotlights on the stage. My 't**s were sweating.' I need a towel, Jesus!'

According to The Daily Mail, Adele was diagnosed with a fungal skin infection known as 'jock itch,' which typically occurs in damp and warm regions of the body, like the groin area.

Adele admitted, 'It is a bit crude, but I never knew it existed!' She revealed that the condition developed due to the combination of wearing Spanx, which trap moisture, and her profuse sweating during performances.







