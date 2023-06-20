Adele Wanted Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa Statue When She Bought His House

Adele bought Sylvester Stallone’s mansion in Los Angeles.

Adele insisted that she wanted Sylvester’s Rocky statue in the house or she would not buy it.

Adele is currently undertaking extensive renovations on the entire mansion she bought.

Last year, Adele bought the Los Angeles mansion previously owned by actor Sylvester Stallone.

In a recent interview, Stallone shared an interesting detail about the transaction. Adele had a peculiar request for the house, stating that she would only buy it if a statue of Rocky, a character from Stallone's films, was included.

This condition would determine whether or not she would proceed with the bought.

During the interview, Stallone was asked if he planned to relocate the Rocky statue to his new house. He responded affirmatively, stating, 'I did.' Stallone further disclosed that Adele expressed her desire to retain the statue for her own possession.

“That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal,” the singer said. Stallone revealed that he let her keep the statute after she insisted. He added, “I like what she’s doing; she’s making it gorgeous.”

As reported by TMZ, Adele is currently undertaking extensive renovations on the entire mansion she bought from Sylvester Stallone. The singer acquired the house at a staggering price of $58 million.

