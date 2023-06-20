Are Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Over? Actor Spotted Hosting Neelam Gill

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed a luxurious vacation on the beautiful Amalfi Coast in Italy.

DiCaprio was recently spotted with British model Neelam Kaur Gill on his yacht in Italy.

Previously, He was linked with Gigi Hadid.

Leonardo DiCaprio, along with his father and stepmother, enjoyed a luxurious vacation on the beautiful Amalfi Coast in Italy.

The best part of their trip was when Leonardo invited British model Neelam Gill and her friends who are also models to join them on his incredible mega yacht called Luc Leman, which is worth $150 million.

While on the yacht, Leonardo DiCaprio chose to keep a low-profile look, wearing a simple white T-shirt, beige cargo-style board shorts, a baseball cap, and chain necklaces.

Neelam Gill looked beautiful in a silk midi dress with a striking print, paired with a green handbag and off-white flip-flops. They were joined by models Madison Headrick Nahmad, who wore a striped crop top and white trousers, and Bianca Balti, who arrived in an elegant outfit featuring a porcelain print.

After meeting up with supermodel Gigi Hadid in London, Leonardo embarked on his Italian vacation. The two were spotted together at the Chiltern Firehouse and had a dinner outing with Leonardo's parents at China Tang.

Although rumors of their romance ending earlier this year circulated, their sightings in May and recent hangouts indicate a possible rekindling of their relationship.




















