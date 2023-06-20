BTS Members V, Jungkook, And Others To Enlist In Military By End Of Year

BTS celebrates their 10th anniversary with a FESTA event, drawing over 400,000 fans

Kim Namjoon hosts a live radio show, while Jungkook treats fans to a spectacular fireworks display

BTS expedites enlistment for Jimin, V, and Jungkook to minimize downtime

The popular South Korean music group BTS recently commemorated their 10th anniversary during a FESTA event held at Yeouido Park in Seoul last Tuesday.

This marked the first public interaction for BTS members since their debut in the Korean pop industry.

According to reports, the event attracted a crowd of over 400,000 enthusiastic fans.

BTS leader Kim Namjoon took on the role of a radio show host in a live broadcast, while Jungkook delighted fans by narrating a breathtaking fireworks show.

Hyung Kim Seokjin and J-Hope, two of the senior members of the group, were not present at the show as they had to fulfill their mandatory military service obligations.

According to a report, Jungkook mentioned during a live stream that he intends to trim his hair short.

RM, who had initially planned to enlist in the military alongside J-Hope, has decided to delay his military service due to a new project he is involved in.

As per a report, RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are anticipated to enlist in the military by the conclusion of this year, as confirmed by officials.

BTS has strategized an expedited enlistment for Jimin, V, and Jungkook in order to minimize the band's downtime and facilitate their reunion.

According to reports, Jungkook's highly anticipated debut solo album is scheduled to be released on July 14, 2023. The album is anticipated to include an English-language song, adding to the excitement surrounding its release.





