Hayley Atwell Praises Tom Cruise As A 'one-man Studio'

In their shared experience working on the 'Mission: Impossible' film franchise, the 41-year-old actress had the opportunity to witness Tom Cruise's remarkable work ethic firsthand. Hayley Atwell was truly amazed and found her co-star to be deeply inspiring.

The brunette beauty told 'ET Canada': 'He’s a one-man studio. There is nothing this man doesn’t know about movie-making and the cinematic experience for the audience.

'It’s deeply inspiring to find someone who is so committed to something, whose work ethic extends to so many different departments. For me, he remains a real inspiration as a professional, dedicated, enthusiastic guy, whose own success has never been his demise.'

Hayley believes Tom is a unique character in the movie business.

The London-born star - who was previously rumored to have dated Tom - said: 'He’s always hungry, always searching, and has kind of a childlike wonder about movies … There’s never been anyone like him and never will be.'



