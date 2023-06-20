Johnny Depp Returns To Stage With Ankle Brace

Johnny Depp returned to the stage after recovering from an ankle injury.

He performed with his band, Hollywood Vampires, at the Pinkpop Festival.

Depp wore a rockstar ensemble, wearing a black marble-printed waistcoat.

Johnny Depp has returned to the stage after recovering from an ankle injury he sustained last month. The 60-year-old actor was seen performing with his band, Hollywood Vampires, at the Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands on Saturday, June 17, 2023, and at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium on Sunday, June 18, 2023, according to Magazine.

In an Instagram carousel shared by the band Def Leppard, backstage photos showed Depp smiling alongside Joe Elliott. The caption of the post read, 'Backstage meeting at @graspopmetalmeeting @johnnydepp @alicecooper @hollywoodvampires.'

For his stage appearance, Depp wore a rockstar ensemble consisting of a black marble-printed waistcoat with a cropped leather jacket layered over it, adorned with symbols on the sleeves. He paired it with a white tank top, stacked necklaces, purple lens sunglasses, and a bright blue Baker boy hat. A printed scarf in red, white, and black hung out from his pants pocket. His left foot, covered by a medical boot, was visible as he wore black leather pants.

The Hollywood Vampires also shared glimpses from the performance on their social media accounts, mentioning their upcoming shows. Depp's recent weekend run marked his longest performance since the injury. The band had previously postponed three U.S. tour dates due to Depp's ankle injury.

Last month, in an announcement, the Hollywood Vampires, consisting of Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry from Aerosmith, and Tommy Henriksen, explained the postponement of their U.S. tour dates. Depp had sustained a painful ankle injury and was advised by his doctor not to travel. Depp expressed his regret to fans through his Instagram account, apologizing for missing the New Hampshire, Boston, and New York shows. He promised an amazing show and extended his sincerest apologies.