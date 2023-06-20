Kanye West's canceled HBO show leaked on YouTube.

Kanye wanted to make a show inspired by Larry David's 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'.

HBO apparently never greenlit the show.

Kanye West, known for his controversial persona, has always been surrounded by controversies, almost like a magnet. Yet, his artistic brilliance cannot be overlooked, whether it's his music or his captivating public image.

Beyond his music career, Kanye ventured into the realm of television, coming close to securing his own show on the prestigious cable channel HBO.

Unfortunately, the show was ultimately canceled. Recently, however, the pilot episode of Kanye West's show has emerged on the internet.

Bringing excitement to the table, a 28-minute pilot episode has surfaced on YouTube. Uploaded by the channel 'gearashicorp', the pilot provides a fascinating peek into a project that never reached television screens.

As per gearashicorp, they acquired the video from comedian Larry Charles' Vimeo account and felt compelled to share it with the public.

Fearing the possibility of the pilot becoming 'lost media' once more, gearashicorp took it upon themselves to upload the episode, ensuring its preservation. They also encourage others to make backups of the footage to safeguard against any unforeseen events.

In an intriguing development, another visual content related to Kanye West has emerged online, marking the second occurrence in recent weeks. Prior to this, a documentary chronicling the creation of his album 'Donda' also made its way onto the internet.

For those unaware, back in 2007, Kanye West drew inspiration from the popular HBO series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and embarked on creating his own rendition. Titled 'A Little Inappropriate', the show starred Kanye West himself as the main character. The storyline of the first episode appears to be as unconventional as the Grammy-winning artist's other ventures.















