Russell Simmons Accused Of Verbal Abuse By Ex-wife And Daughter

Russell Simmons has been accused of abusive behaviour by his ex-wife and daughter.

Aoki Lee Simmon claimed that Simmons threatened to hinder her career opportunities.

Aoki expressed her concern, stating, "This is not someone who will accept help."

Russell Simmons, a prominent figure in hip-hop and lifestyle, is facing serious allegations made by his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, and daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons.

They accuse him of verbal abuse, which adds to the earlier accusations of sexual misconduct made by 13 women against Simmons.

The family's public statements on Instagram have brought attention to the alleged disturbing and escalating abusive conduct of the once-respected Def Jam entrepreneur.

Aoki Lee Simmons used her Instagram Stories to reveal a troubling side of her relationship with her father. She shared a series of text messages that depicted a distressing situation, stating that he had been treating her poorly for a long time.

Aoki shared one text exchange where Simmons referred to Kimora, her mother, as a 'piece of [s]hit' and accused her of stealing money from him.

However, she posted screenshots that revealed how Simmons would often call her to vent and express frustration about his legal issues, using offensive language. Aoki even shared a muted recording of a FaceTime call where Simmons can be seen yelling in an angry and visibly enraged manner.

