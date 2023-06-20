Tom Cruise And Scarlett Johansson Ready For Film Collaboration

Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson are interested in collaborating on a future project.

Johansson proposes co-staring Cruise in a story.

Cruise praised Johansson's versatility across genres.



Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson have expressed their mutual interest in working together on a future project. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the New York City premiere of 'Asteroid City,' Johansson was asked about an actor she would like to collaborate with, to which she replied, 'I'd love to work with Tom Cruise.' She also suggested that someone should pitch a story featuring the two of them as co-stars.

Following Johansson's statement, Tom Cruise, in a separate interview with THR at the Rome premiere of 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One,' expressed his enthusiasm for the idea. He described Johansson as an amazing actress and movie star, stating that he has watched her career for a long time. Cruise confirmed that he is 'absolutely on board' to work with her on a project, emphasizing her talent and versatility.

Cruise further praised Johansson's ability to excel in various genres, including comedy, drama, action, and suspense. He expressed his excitement about the prospect of collaborating with her, stating that she is someone who captivates audiences on screen. Cruise affirmed that their collaboration is bound to happen.

In addition to discussing their potential collaboration, Cruise also spoke about his motivation for his new film. He expressed his love for the cinema experience and his desire to engage and entertain audiences. Cruise mentioned his constant exploration of new technologies and programs to enhance the immersive and entertaining aspects of his movies. He shared his passion for making films and traveling the world, emphasizing that this is what he wants to continue doing.

'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One' is set to be released in theaters on July 12.