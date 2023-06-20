language: English
Latest Update on the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan - 20 June 2023

Web Desk 20 Jun , 2023 06:14 PM

  • Total of 0 new cases reported in last 24 hours
  • Total of 0 new deaths reported in last 24 hours
  • Number of reported active case 11757 so far

Latest updates on daily COVID-19 cases and deaths over the past few weeks, with the government attributing it to the ongoing vaccination drive and strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs. However, the country reported 0 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 11757 and the death toll to 30661. The government has announced a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in recent days, but has urged the public to follow SOPs and avoid large gatherings to prevent a potential surge in cases.

The country has been facing challenges in its vaccination drive due to vaccine hesitancy and a shortage of doses. However, the government has recently announced the procurement of vaccines from various sources to accelerate the vaccination campaign. Additionally, several countries, including China, have donated vaccine doses to Pakistan.

Number of reported active case 11757 so far

Total of 0 new cases reported in last 24 hours

Total of 0 new deaths reported in last 24 hours

COVID-19 Statistics as per regions:

AJK
Cases in Last 24 hr 3
Recovered in Last 24 hr 2
Deaths in Last 24 hr 0
Total Confirm Cases 44,444
Total Active Cases 1,134
Balochistan
Cases in Last 24 hr 2
Recovered in Last 24 hr 2
Deaths in Last 24 hr 0
Total Confirm Cases 36,068
Total Active Cases 582
GB
Cases in Last 24 hr 5
Recovered in Last 24 hr 2
Deaths in Last 24 hr 0
Total Confirm Cases 12,151
Total Active Cases 414
Islamabad
Cases in Last 24 hr 4
Recovered in Last 24 hr 1
Deaths in Last 24 hr 0
Total Confirm Cases 140,283
Total Active Cases 5,112
KPK
Cases in Last 24 hr 3
Recovered in Last 24 hr 2
Deaths in Last 24 hr 1
Total Confirm Cases 225,402
Total Active Cases 6,140
Punjab
Cases in Last 24 hr 2
Recovered in Last 24 hr 2
Deaths in Last 24 hr 1
Total Confirm Cases 525,376
Total Active Cases 19,967
Sindh
Cases in Last 24 hr 8
Recovered in Last 24 hr 3
Deaths in Last 24 hr 0
Total Confirm Cases 596,907
Total Active Cases 21,406

The government has relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions, including allowing the resumption of indoor dining and sports activities. However, the government has warned that a surge in cases could lead to the re-imposition of stricter measures. The public has been urged to follow SOPs, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings to prevent a potential surge in cases.

