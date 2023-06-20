Najam Sethi No Longer In Race For PCB Chairmanship

Sethi withdrew from the race for the PCB chairmanship.

Zaka Ashraf is expected to be named the new PCB chairman.

Ashraf previously served as PCB chairman in 2012-13.

According to Najam Sethi, he is no longer in the race for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

The change was announced in a tweet on Tuesday by Sethi, who is currently the head of the PCB Management Committee.

According to the 75-year-old, he doesn't want to be a 'point of contention' between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and co-Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari.

Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari, the federal minister for interprovincial coordination (IPC), has previously reaffirmed that Zaka Ashraf, who has the support of the PPP leadership, will take over as the PCB's next chairman.

Speaking on a local television program, Mazari claimed that Sethi's sole responsibility as the Management Committee's chair was to oversee the holding of free and fair elections in each region.

'Najam Sethi came to temporarily head the Interim Management Committee and only had one mandate to conduct elections in the cricket regions,' he said.

According to the PPP's position, since the PCB is connected to the ministry and its minister oversees the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division, the PCB's chairman ought to be chosen by the party.

The 14-member committee was established in December of last year by PM Shehbaz Sharif, who also serves as the PCB's patron, to strengthen the 2014 constitution and reinstate departmental cricket.

The committee was initially granted 120 days to reinstate the 2014 constitution. Sethi and colleagues were given a two-month extension, but it expires on June 21.

'There will be no extension for the management committee now. Zaka Ashraf would be the next PCB chairman,' Mazari added.

In the previous PPP administration, Ashraf presided over the PCB. According to rumors, the PPP's upper leadership once more wants their nominee to be the PCB chief.

Mazari had previously stated that Ashraf's name had been requested for PM Shehbaz's consideration as PCB chairman by the PPP leadership.

'The ministry has already moved his [Ashraf’s] summary to the PM office for approval,' he told a local publication. 'We have great regard for Sethi but we’re clear who our candidate is and I held a meeting with him today to discuss cricket issues in detail.'