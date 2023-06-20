Pakistan's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Schedule Unveiled For Exciting Cricket Clash

Schedule announced for Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka

Test will take place at the Galle International Cricket Stadium

Pakistani players will gather in Karachi on July 3

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the schedule for Pakistan's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka next month. The tour will consist of two Test matches.

The first Test will take place at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on July 16, followed by the second Test at the Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

In their previous tour of Sri Lanka in July 2022, Pakistan and Sri Lanka played a two-match Test series that ended in a 1-1 draw. Pakistan achieved a remarkable victory in the first Test by successfully chasing a target of 342 runs, winning the match by four wickets. However, Sri Lanka bounced back strongly in the second Test, defeating Pakistan by 246 runs to level the series.

The Pakistani players will gather in Karachi on July 3 for a training camp before departing for Sri Lanka on July 9.

Itinerary of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka:

9 July – Pakistan land in Colombo

11 and 12 July – Warm-up game

16-20 July – First Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium

24-28 July – Second Test at Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood

Player support personnel

Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital content manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).