SL Vs PAK: PCB Announces Schedule Of Pakistan's Tour Of Sri Lanka

Pakistan will depart for Sri Lanka on July 9.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will play 2-match Test series.

The most recent Test series played in 2022 was draw by 1-1.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule of Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka starting next month.

On July 16, the first Test will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, and on July 24, through July 28, the second Test will be played at the Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

The two-match Test series Pakistan recently played against Sri Lanka in July 2022 ended in a 1-1 tie. The first Test was won by Pakistan by four wickets after they reached the target of 342 to record the greatest run chase at the venue. But the home team recovered in the second Test, winning by 246 runs to tie the match and the series.

After gathering in Karachi on July 3 for camp, the national players will depart for Sri Lanka on July 9.

Schedule of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka:

9 July – Pakistan land in Colombo

11 and 12 July – Warm-up game

16-20 July – First Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium

24-28 July – Second Test at Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, and Shan Masood.



