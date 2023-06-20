Amjad Pervaiz Appointed Special Prosecutor NAB For PTI Chief’s Cases

Amjad Pervaiz was specially appointed for the cases of PTI chief

Amjad Pervaiz was specially appointed for the cases of the PTI chief. He will pursue cases against the former prime minister in all courts, read a notification.

The NAB chairman approved the appointment of Amjad Pervaiz as Special Prosecutor. Amjad Pervez has been Maryam Nawaz's lawyer in the Avenfield reference.

