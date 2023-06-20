Amjad Pervaiz Appointed Special Prosecutor NAB For PTI Chief’s Cases

language: English
Web Desk 20 Jun , 2023 11:10 AM

  • Amjad Pervaiz was specially appointed for the cases of PTI chief
  • He will pursue cases against the former prime minister in all courts
  • NAB chairman approved the appointment of Amjad Pervaiz

Amjad Pervaiz has been appointed as a special prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the cases of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Amjad Pervaiz was specially appointed for the cases of the PTI chief. He will pursue cases against the former prime minister in all courts, read a notification.

The NAB chairman approved the appointment of Amjad Pervaiz as Special Prosecutor. Amjad Pervez has been Maryam Nawaz's lawyer in the Avenfield reference.

Maryam Nawaz's NAB case lawyer Amjad Pervez was appointed Special Prosecutor NAB. He had been Maryam Nawaz's lawyer in the Avenfield reference.

