Court Approves Sandal Khattak's Bail Plea In Hareem Shah Video Leaks Case

ISLAMABAD: A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday accepted bail plea of suspect Sandal Khattak in the Hareem Shah leak leak videos case, Bol News reported.

Hearing on accused Sandal Khattak's bail petition after arrest, after hearing the arguments, the court accepted the bail plea of Sandal Khattak. Special Judge Central Islamabad Azam Khan was hearing the case.

In the court of Special Judge Central Azam Khan, the lawyer of the accused Sandal Khattak appeared for arguments. The counsel said Sandal Khattak did not receive any notice, but the case was directly lodged.

“Hareem Shah’s complaints with the FIA Lahore and Peshawar against Sandal Khattak were dismissed,” the lawyer said.

He said Khattak shared only live streaming, she did not record the video herself. Neither an evidence was found in her video, he said.

As per the TikTok policy, an inappropriate video could not be uploaded, he said. Hareem Shah was laughing, when the videos were made, he said.