FIA Arrests Four Human Smugglers Including One Having Direct Link With Greece Tragedy

Web Desk 20 Jun , 2023 03:51 PM

  • FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore arrested one human smuggler
  • Human smuggler Abid Hussain took money from an affected family
  • Two more FIRs were lodged against human smugglers with the FIA

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested four human smugglers including one having direct link with the Greece boat tragedy, Bol News reported.

In a raid, FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore arrested one human smuggler involved in the boat accident, Abid Hussain. Human smuggler Abid Hussain took money from an affected family to send the family to Greece. His son, Talha Shahzaib is already arrested in the said case. The suspect belongs to Sheikhupura.

The suspect received Rs3.5 million from family of the affectee. The FIA has begun investigation after arresting the suspect. The suspect was arrested on a tip-off provided by FIA Link Officer Greece.

On the other hand, the FIA Gujarat has arrested three more human smugglers. Deputy Director FIA Gujarat Mian Ajmal said the human smuggler Sufyan Akram and Abdul Khaliq belonged to Gujarat. Whereas, human smuggler Fayaz Ahmed was arrested from Wazirabad.

Two more FIRs were lodged against human smugglers with the FIA Circle Gujarat. The number of FIRs lodged with them has reached to five. The court remanded the arrested suspects to the FIA for three days.

