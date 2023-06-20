Two soldiers martyred in N Waziristan landmine blast

ISPR says sanitization operation is underway to eliminate terrorists from area

Says great sacrifices of brave soldiers strengthen resolve against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army martyred in an improvised landmine blast in North Waziristan on Tuesday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that among the martyrs, 29-year-old Sepoy Gul Ruf belonged to Lucky Marwat whereas 23-year-old Shaheed Sepoy Obaidullah belonged to Kirk.

The ISPR said that sanitization operation is underway to eliminate terrorists from the area and Pakistan Army is determined to end the scourge of terrorism.

ISPR added that the great sacrifices of brave soldiers strengthened the resolve against terrorism.

On June 5, a soldier was martyred during a gun battle between security forces and militants in the Ladha area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district.

He was identified as 30-year-old Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir, a resident of Mansehra district.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed grief over the death of Lance Naik Sabir and prayed for the bereaved family.

He said the entire nation, including him, “pays tribute to this great son of the Pakistan Army for his sacrifice for the country. The Pakistani nation will never forget the supreme sacrifices of their soldiers who laid down their lives for security of the Pakistani nation”.