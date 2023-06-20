Tragic Car Accident In Oxfordshire Claims Lives Of Three Teens, Leaves One Injured

Tragic car crash in Oxfordshire claims lives of three teenagers, leaving one critically injured.

Collision occurred on the A415 in Marcham, Oxfordshire, during the early morning hours.

Road safety concerns raised by local residents due to previous accidents in the area.

A tragic incident occurred in Oxfordshire as a car carrying four teenagers collided with a tree, resulting in the deaths of three of them and leaving the fourth in critical condition.

The fatal crash took place on the A415 in Marcham, Oxfordshire, around 12:10 AM BST.

The passengers, consisting of two 18-year-old males and a 17-year-old boy, sadly lost their lives. Authorities have notified their next of kin.

The driver, an 18-year-old male from Oxfordshire, sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

The crash occurred on a curved stretch of the road near the rural village of Marcham, close to Abingdon. The road in question is the A415, which passes through Marcham and connects Frilford with the A34.

While emergency services have cleared the road, Scottish and Southern Energy is still working to secure a live cable attached to a lamp-post. It is uncertain whether the cable was damaged as a result of the car crash or the tree falling on it.

Local resident Susie Jackson expressed her concerns about the road's safety, highlighting the frequent occurrence of accidents in the area. She stressed the importance of taking measures to address the hazardous conditions, as there have been multiple fatalities and incidents in the vicinity over the past few years.

Andrew James, a resident in the vicinity, recalled being awakened at 02:00 by the presence of flashing blue lights outside. He observed approximately 20 police officers and two fire crews, along with activity near the trees down the road.

According to Mr. James, this marks the third serious accident to occur at the same spot, characterized by an unexpected curve surrounded by trees, which he believes creates a dangerous area.

The AA conducted research indicating that between 2013 and 2018, there were 96 collisions on the A415, with 13% involving young drivers.

Sergeant Matt Cadmore of Thames Valley Police expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, emphasizing the loss of three young men's lives. He extended condolences to their families and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

Sgt. Cadmore urged any individuals who witnessed the crash or possess dashcam footage leading up to the incident to come forward and contact the police force.















