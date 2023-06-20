Chelsea Secures Signing Of Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku has committed to a six-year contract with the Blues

Chelsea Football Club has officially confirmed the acquisition of French striker Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old player has committed to a six-year contract with the Blues, ensuring his presence at the club until 2029.

Nkunku's arrival marks the second signing for Chelsea this summer and the first signing made by manager Mauricio Pochettino, who assumed his role at the club in May.

'I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt,' Nkunku said.

'Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world.

'I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and team-mates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch.'

Having netted an impressive 16 goals in 25 matches, the 25-year-old Christopher Nkunku claimed the title of the Bundesliga's leading scorer in the previous season. He further contributed to his team's success by scoring in the German Cup final, resulting in back-to-back victories for his club. Prior to his tenure at RB Leipzig, Nkunku spent four years playing for the renowned French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he secured three Ligue 1 titles and two French Cup triumphs. Additionally, he holds significant importance within the French national team; however, his participation in the FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Qatar was hindered by an injury sustained during training.

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea's co-sporting directors, said: 'Christopher has proved himself one of the standout attacking players in European football over the past two seasons and will add quality, creativity and versatility to our squad.'

According to the Spanish source Relevo, Real Madrid expressed a strong interest in acquiring the services of Christopher Nkunku to bolster their attacking options following the departures of players such as Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, and Eden Hazard. However, Chelsea swiftly secured the deal, leaving Real Madrid behind in the race.

In the previous Premier League season, Chelsea had a disappointing performance, finishing in 12th place. They recorded more losses (16) than victories (11) and experienced managerial changes three times throughout the season.