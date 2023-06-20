Manchester City Makes £25m Bid For Mateo Kovacic Transfer

On Tuesday, Manchester City made an official offer of £25m for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic. Pep Guardiola, City's head coach, has been a fan of the Croatian player since their time together at Real Madrid and is keen on bringing him to Manchester.

During his tenure at Real Madrid, Kovacic achieved considerable success, winning three UEFA Champions League titles and La Liga in 2017.

Despite their triumphant season, Manchester City is facing the potential departure of three players from their squad, all of whom are expected to leave the European champions this year.

Ilkay Gundogan, City's captain, led the team to their first-ever UEFA Champions League victory and the treble, but his contract will expire this summer. He played a significant role in securing the FA Cup title for City by scoring two goals in the final against Manchester United.

Previously, Guardiola expressed his and the club's determination to retain their captain, despite strong interest from FC Barcelona (FCB).

'We are interested in renewing his contract and [Barcelona] are also interested,' Guardiola said at the Puma Legends golf tournament.

'I hope he stays with us. We are still fighting for him to stay with us. He is a player we want to stay, and we will do all we can, but we know Barca want him.

'If Barça sign him, they will have a spectacular footballer on their hands. I am aware Xavi has called him a lot. If, in the end, he picks Barca, I will tell him he will enjoy himself.'

In the meantime, there are strong rumors linking Manchester City's right winger Bernardo Silva with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Barcelona, as he is considered a crucial player by Pep Guardiola.

Silva recently celebrated his 14th career trophy following Manchester City's victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final.

Furthermore, there is a significant offer on the table for 32-year-old Riyad Mahrez to join the Saudi club Al-Ahli. As Mahrez is no longer the first-choice player at Etihad, he might contemplate leaving before the start of the new season.

It's important to highlight that Manchester City accomplished an extraordinary feat last season by winning the historic treble. They clinched the Premier League title with a five-point lead, triumphed over city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final, and emerged victorious against Italian club Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final.