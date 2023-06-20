SAFF Rejects Rescheduling Of Pakistan-India Match

SAFF management has cited the significant impact

The Pakistan team encountered visa delays

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) has declined to change the date of the India-Pakistan football match scheduled for Wednesday, June 21.

“Currently it is not possible to reschedule the match,” SAFF told Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

The SAFF management has cited the significant impact on the tournament schedule as the reason for refusing to reschedule the India-Pakistan football match.

The Pakistan team encountered visa delays, resulting in a change of their departure from Mauritius. They left for India today, reaching Bangaluru early morning after a layover in Mumbai. However, this leaves them with only 12 hours of rest before the highly anticipated match.

The Pakistan Football Federation had requested a rescheduling of the match due to visa and logistical issues. It was also noted that the PFF faced difficulty in finding 32 seats on the same flight, leading to the team traveling in two separate flights.

The SAFF Championship, where India is defending their title, will take place from June 21 to July 4. This will mark Pakistan's first match on Indian soil since 2014.

Pakistan's schedule in SAFF Championship

June 21 - India

June 24 - Kuwait

June 27 - Nepal