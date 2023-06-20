language: English
Gold Rate in Faisalabad Falls Down Today - 20 June 2023

Web Desk 20 Jun , 2023 06:11 PM

  • Gold prices in Faisalabad experience downward trend.
  • Investors eye buying opportunities as gold dips.
  • Market conditions influence gold prices in Faisalabad.

This was the largest one-day decline in the price of the precious metal, as stated by the All Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). Today 20 June 2023, the Gold Price low all-time of 18,859 in Faisalabad  which is -0.63 lower than last week. Since the US dollar's rise has hurt the economy, but the amount of metal decreases.

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24k per Ounce 586,515
Gold 24K per 10 Grams 188,590
Gold 24K per Tola 220,650
Gold 22k per Ounce 541,047
Gold 22K per 10 Grams 173,970
Gold 22K per Tola 203,545

Let’s examine the Low Gold Price. Due to persistent rupee depreciation and widespread commodity market speculation, the per-tola price of gold reached a record low. The gold price in the country on 20 June 2023 fell by -1404.00 per tola owing to slight appreciation in rupee coupled with a rout in global price of the yellow metal.

In addition, the decline in the international price of gold also played a huge part. Gold prices fell in line with the value of the dollar because the country imports almost all of its gold needs and traders in Faisalabad  set rates based on the international price.

