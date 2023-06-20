Prohibited Funding Case: IHC Annuls ECP’s Decision To Reject PTI Objections

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday annulled the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to reject PTI objections to their decision pertaining to the case of prohibited funding.

The court accepted PTI's petition against the Election Commission's decision

The court ordered ECP to rehear PTI's objections against the show cause notice and fulfill all requirements of a fair trial while listening to PTI.

Justice Babar Sattar issued orders after hearing the case, and lawyer Anwar Mansoor appeared before the court on behalf of PTI.

The court inquired from the ECP lawyer “The larger bench has given a decision, why are you not proceeding accordingly?”

Justice Babar remarked, “Why are you wasting the court's time?”

Advocate ECP stated, “No show cause action has been initiated against the petitioner, other witnesses have been called for cross-examination.”

The court remarked why should the petitioner not be given an opportunity to hear the case.

Questioned the ECP lawyer what was the thing that the Election Commission did not understand in the decision.








