Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Raises Insecurity For Scott Disick

Scott Disick has been experiencing insecurities since his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy with her husband, Travis Barker. Despite reaching out to congratulate them, Disick fears that he may lose his connection with his own children once the new baby is born.

According to a source speaking to Life & Style, Disick acknowledges that it's selfish of him to focus on his own feelings at this moment, but he can't help but be insecure about his role in his kids' lives. The source notes that Disick did send a congratulatory text to Kourtney, indicating that he wants her to be happy. However, he feels a sense of loss as he believes his hold on his children is diminishing due to Kourtney's expanding family.

The insider explains that Disick wasn't upset upon learning about Kourtney's pregnancy and is genuinely happy for her. However, he worries that his three kids will shift their attention even more towards the new baby and their stepfather, Travis. Despite recognizing the selfishness of his thoughts, Disick cannot control his feelings, adds the source.

Another insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Disick reached out to Kourtney and Travis to express his good wishes for the couple. They stated that Disick understands this is something Kourtney has desired for a long time and, although bittersweet, he wanted to congratulate her and Travis.

The insider further reveals that Disick still holds onto the hope that he and Kourtney may reconcile one day, even though he acknowledges that such wishes are not realistic. Ultimately, his priority is Kourtney's happiness.