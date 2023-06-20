Are You Smart Enough To Solve This Challenging Maths Puzzle?

Instagram math puzzle: 23 + 23 equation stumps users

Instagram math puzzle: 23 + 23 equation stumps users

Popular choice among users: Option C (5295)

Do you thrive on the exhilarating challenge of solving math puzzles?

These mind-bending brainteasers can be both incredibly difficult and immensely enjoyable.

If you possess a strong mathematical prowess, we have a question that will put your skills to the test

The question reads “If 17+17= 2895, 18+18=3245, 19+19=3615, then how much is 23+23?” The question also has four options out of which you have to choose the correct answer.

The four options are- a) 4005, b) 2565, c)5295, and d)5765. This question was shared on Instagram by user @mathsquiz.

Posted just four days ago, this captivating puzzle has garnered numerous likes and responses, with many attempting to crack its enigmatic solution. While we may not have arrived at the answer ourselves, it seems that among the comments, option C (5295) has emerged as the popular choice. What are your thoughts on this intriguing brain teaser?