Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is an upcoming and the most awaited smartphone, that is expected to launch later this year with the most high and features, making it a highly anticipated flagship smartphone.

The upcoming smartpone is expected to be equipped with the advanced Apple A16 Bionic chip, ensuring high-speed performance and effective multitasking features. With 8GB of RAM, users can anticipate a seamless and efficient experience when using multiple applications and handling tasks.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a remarkable resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels. This immersive and vibrant display, enhanced by an ion-strengthened glass coating, will provide users with a stunning visual experience while ensuring durability and scratch resistance.

The smartphone is rumored to offer photography enthusiasts an advanced dual-camera system on the rear, featuring 12 MP + 12 MP sensors and an LED flash. This setup is expected to deliver impressive photo quality and enhanced photography capabilities.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to come with a sizable 4200 mAh battery, ensuring users stay connected throughout the day without worrying about running out of power.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 499,000.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications

BUILD OS IOS 16 Dimensions 160.6 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm Weight 230 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 PROCESSOR CPU Hexa Core Chipset Apple A16 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) DISPLAY Technology Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512 GB /1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 12 MP 16mm (ultra wide), LED Flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh

- Fast battery charging





