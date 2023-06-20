Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is an upcoming and most-awaited high-end smartphone.
- The upcoming smartpone is expected to be equipped with the advanced Apple A16 Bionic chipset.
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is an upcoming and the most awaited smartphone, that is expected to launch later this year with the most high and features, making it a highly anticipated flagship smartphone.
The upcoming smartpone is expected to be equipped with the advanced Apple A16 Bionic chip, ensuring high-speed performance and effective multitasking features. With 8GB of RAM, users can anticipate a seamless and efficient experience when using multiple applications and handling tasks.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a remarkable resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels. This immersive and vibrant display, enhanced by an ion-strengthened glass coating, will provide users with a stunning visual experience while ensuring durability and scratch resistance.
The smartphone is rumored to offer photography enthusiasts an advanced dual-camera system on the rear, featuring 12 MP + 12 MP sensors and an LED flash. This setup is expected to deliver impressive photo quality and enhanced photography capabilities.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to come with a sizable 4200 mAh battery, ensuring users stay connected throughout the day without worrying about running out of power.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 499,000.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|230 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256/512 GB /1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 12 MP 16mm (ultra wide), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh
|- Fast battery charging
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
