Honor 90 Lite Debuts With Dimensity 6020 SoC And 100 MP Camera

Honor 90 Lite to debut globally on July 6 after China release

The device is equipped with Dimensity 6020, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

The phone has a Larger 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate.

The surprise addition to the Honor 90 series is the Honor 90 Lite, which is set to make its global debut on July 6 after its initial release in China at the end of May.

The Honor 90 Lite is equipped with the Dimensity 6020 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, offering twice the memory compared to the Honor 70 Lite. Additionally, users have the option to add 5GB of virtual RAM, resulting in a total of 13GB.

The Honor 90 Lite features a significant display upgrade, now boasting a larger 6.7-inch screen with FHD+ resolution, a step up from the previous 6.5-inch HD+ display. Additionally, the device offers a higher 90Hz refresh rate, an improvement over the previous 60Hz rate. The 16MP selfie camera is housed within a punch hole on the screen.

The Honor 90 Lite comes with a primary rear camera featuring a 100MP sensor and an f/1.9 lens. While it may not match the 200MP camera on the Honor 90, it offers double the resolution compared to the camera on the Honor 70 Lite. Additionally, the new model includes a 5MP ultra-wide camera. However, video recording is limited to 1080p resolution.

The Honor 90 Lite opted for faster charging capabilities by sacrificing some battery capacity. It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that can reach 55% charge within 30 minutes when using a compatible 35W Honor SuperCharger. The new model is also lighter and slimmer, weighing 179g and measuring 7.48mm in thickness.

The Honor 90 Lite has a single USB-C (2.0) port, serving as the only wired connection on the device. It can also be used for headphone connectivity, although an adapter may be required. The phone boasts both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certifications. Additionally, it features a side-mounted fingerprint reader for convenient biometric authentication.

The Honor 90 Lite is now available in multiple European countries. In the UK, it is priced at £250 (originally £300) and customers can choose between a free Honor Band 7 or Honor Earbuds X5 (worth £50 and £40 respectively). In France, it is priced at €300 and comes with a €50 coupon and free Earbuds X5. In Germany, the phone is also priced at €300, with a 5% discount coupon available (along with the free earbuds).

