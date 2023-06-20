Meizu 21 To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Key Specs Leaked

Meizu is preparing to launch the Meizu 21 series following the success of the Meizu 20 lineup.

The Meizu 21 is rumored to have a flat display and minimal bezels, offering an immersive viewing experience.

It is anticipated to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, set to be announced in October.

Digital Chat Station, a reliable tipster, recently revealed some key details about the upcoming Meizu 21 smartphone, providing insights into its design and specifications.

The Meizu 21 is rumored to Feature a Flat Display and Minimal bezels.

The tipster's information suggests that the Meizu 21 will have a flat display with thin bezels, providing an immersive viewing experience. The front of the phone will have a centrally positioned punch-hole camera, and the back will feature a vertically aligned triple camera setup in the upper-left corner.

The leaked information indicates that the Meizu 21 will have a design similar to its predecessor, the Meizu 20. The upcoming flagship phone from Meizu is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm's highly anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is scheduled to be announced in October this year.

The Meizu 21 is anticipated to feature a new 50-megapixel primary camera and a telephoto camera in its rear camera setup. As for the Meizu 21 Pro, it is speculated to have a design similar to the standard model, but it is unclear whether the Pro variant will include a regular telephoto camera or a periscope zoom camera.

At present, there is no official confirmation regarding the specific release date for the Meizu 21 series. It is yet to be determined whether Meizu will introduce the lineup towards the end of this year, alongside other smartphones featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, or if the launch will be planned for March 2024.