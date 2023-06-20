language: English
Oppo Reno 6 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 20 Jun , 2023 06:44 AM

  • The Oppo Reno 6 is a feature-packed smartphone.
  • It has 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.
  • It has 64-megapixel main camera.

The Oppo Reno 6 is a feature-packed smartphone that combines sleek design with powerful performance. Equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, the phone offers vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences. The device runs on the Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

In terms of photography, the Oppo Reno 6 boasts a versatile camera system. It features a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. With these lenses, users can capture stunning photos and record high-quality videos. The phone also includes a 44-megapixel front-facing camera for capturing detailed selfies.

The Oppo Reno 6 is powered by a 4,310mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device and stay connected throughout the day. Additionally, the phone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking and supports 4G connectivity for fast internet speeds.

With its impressive display, powerful processor, and advanced camera capabilities, the Oppo Reno 6 is a great choice for users seeking a high-performance smartphone.

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.

Oppo Reno 6 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI ColorOS 11.1
Dimensions 159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm
Weight 173 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Aurora, Stellar Black
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPU Adreno 618
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.4 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSDXC
Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps)
Front 44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh

- Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

