Oppo Reno 6 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Oppo Reno 6 is a feature-packed smartphone that combines sleek design with powerful performance. Equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, the phone offers vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences. The device runs on the Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

In terms of photography, the Oppo Reno 6 boasts a versatile camera system. It features a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. With these lenses, users can capture stunning photos and record high-quality videos. The phone also includes a 44-megapixel front-facing camera for capturing detailed selfies.

The Oppo Reno 6 is powered by a 4,310mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device and stay connected throughout the day. Additionally, the phone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking and supports 4G connectivity for fast internet speeds.

With its impressive display, powerful processor, and advanced camera capabilities, the Oppo Reno 6 is a great choice for users seeking a high-performance smartphone.

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.

Oppo Reno 6 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aurora, Stellar Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps) Front 44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh

- Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0





