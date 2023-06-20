Oppo Reno 6 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Oppo Reno 6 is a feature-packed smartphone.
The Oppo Reno 6 is a feature-packed smartphone that combines sleek design with powerful performance. Equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, the phone offers vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences. The device runs on the Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance.
In terms of photography, the Oppo Reno 6 boasts a versatile camera system. It features a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. With these lenses, users can capture stunning photos and record high-quality videos. The phone also includes a 44-megapixel front-facing camera for capturing detailed selfies.
The Oppo Reno 6 is powered by a 4,310mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device and stay connected throughout the day. Additionally, the phone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking and supports 4G connectivity for fast internet speeds.
With its impressive display, powerful processor, and advanced camera capabilities, the Oppo Reno 6 is a great choice for users seeking a high-performance smartphone.
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan
The Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.
Oppo Reno 6 detailed specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aurora, Stellar Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps)
|Front
|44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
|- Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
