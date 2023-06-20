Pakistan's Mobile Imports Increased By 308% In May

Mobile phone imports in Pakistan during May 2022–23 reached Rs. 12.33 billion, showing a 308.82% increase.

Compared to May 2022, mobile phone imports in May 2023 experienced a 56% year-on-year decline.

In the fiscal year 2021-2022, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.94 billion from July to May.

Mobile phone imports in Pakistan during May of the current fiscal year 2022–23 (FY23) amounted to Rs. 12.33 billion ($43.201 million), reflecting a significant month-on-month increase of 308.82% compared to Rs. 3.017 billion ($10.587 million) in April.

Compared to May 2022, when mobile phone imports reached Rs. 26.825 billion (approximately $137.212 million), there was a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 56% in mobile phone imports.

During the period of July to May in the fiscal year 2022–23, mobile phone imports in Pakistan experienced a year-on-year decline of 55%. This year, the value of imported smartphones amounted to Rs. 204.857 billion, whereas in the same period last year, it was recorded at Rs. 455.334 billion.

3 In the fiscal year 2021-2022, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.94 billion from July to May. 3 Mobile phone imports in Pakistan during May 2022–23 reached Rs. 12.33 billion, showing a 308.82% increase. 3 Compared to May 2022, mobile phone imports in May 2023 experienced a 56% year-on-year decline.

During the period of July to May in the fiscal year 2021–2022, Pakistanis imported mobile phones worth $1.94 billion.

Pakistan's trade activities have slowed down, and there are indications of further slowdowns in import trends. The import of mobile phones has been significantly affected since the government imposed restrictions on letters of credit, aiming to mitigate the impact of last year's devastating floods.