Multiple Injured In Axe Attacks Targeting Chinese Restaurants In New Zealand

Multiple Chinese restaurants in Auckland, New Zealand, targeted in axe attack.

Four individuals injured in the incident.

Assailant, a Chinese national, apprehended and charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Several Chinese restaurants in Auckland, New Zealand, were the scene of a disturbing incident where a man allegedly attacked diners with an axe, leaving four individuals injured.

Witness accounts and footage revealed people fleeing from one of the restaurants as the attacker entered and began striking people at approximately 21:00 local time on Monday (09:00 GMT). Witnesses also reported that the assailant was carrying additional weapons, including a hammer-like object.

A Chinese national was apprehended by the police at the location of the incident. The individual, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Authorities have stated that the attack does not appear to be racially motivated and is being treated as an isolated event. Three individuals who were injured in the attacks remain in stable conditions in the hospital. The police responded promptly to reports from the Albany suburb, a renowned dining area, regarding assaults at the Zhangliang Malatang, Yues Dumpling Kitchen, and Maya Hotpot restaurants.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident unfolded suddenly and without warning as the assailant entered one of the restaurants, pulling out a hammer-like object and initiating the attack on people seated at a table. A staff member described the scene as resembling a 'war zone,' while a chef expressed shock at the aftermath.

Witnesses provided harrowing accounts, with one recalling seeing a person in their twenties with a head injury who briefly stood before collapsing. Another witness reported observing the attacker wielding a large hammer and delivering a forceful blow.

A woman recounted how her friend was struck from behind with the axe, while someone confronted the assailant, questioning his actions. The motive behind the alleged attacks has not been disclosed by the police, but they have indicated that the suspect is expected to face additional charges.

'We acknowledge how frightening this incident was for those involved, and for the wider community, and we are ensuring there is support in place for both the victims and their friends and family,' police commander Inspector Stefan Saga said.























