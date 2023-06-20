Centenarian's Tea Time Secret: 8 Cups A Day For A Longer Life

Irene Sproston, a great-grandmother from Stoke-on-Trent, celebrates her 100th birthday

Irene Sproston, a great-grandmother from Stoke-on-Trent, recently turned 100 and shared her secret to a long life.

Rather than raising a glass of champagne as many would expect, Irene celebrated her milestone birthday by savoring a delightful cup of her beloved Typhoo tea.

An outpouring of cards, flowers, and heartwarming visits from loved ones marked her centenary.

'I kept thinking I would never get to 100 but I have managed it,' she said.

'I have always kept busy and never been idle. Life has been rough and tumble, but you have to keep going - there's nothing else for it. There are lots worse off than me.'

Irene Sproston, a former dinner lady from Stoke-on-Trent, received an overwhelming amount of decorations both inside and outside her home to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Passers-by, even those unfamiliar with Irene, stopped by to extend their good wishes due to the festive ambiance.

Irene, who sadly lost her husband Eric, a former miner, in 2003, is a mother to four children, a grandmother to five, and a great-grandmother to four.

Irene and Eric tied the knot at St James Church in Newchapel when she was 19 and he was 21.

Interestingly, their wedding day was so rainy that their photographer failed to show up, as Irene shared with StokeonTrentLive.

In her earlier years, Irene worked at Swynnerton, filling bullets, and later in munitions at Radway Green.

She then moved on to Meakin's Newfield Pottery in Tunstall, where she worked as a dipper.

Additionally, Irene had the opportunity to work in various shops in her village, including the post office.

Concluding her working life, Irene spent a decade from 1979 to 1989 as a dinner lady at the former Fegg Hayes Primary School.

Besides her habit of enjoying eight cups of tea daily, Irene believes that staying active and practicing kindness have contributed to her remarkable journey toward reaching her centenary.

'I've always tried to be kind, and people have been kind to me. I've got a brilliant family and lots of friends. I've got a lot to be thankful for and feel quite overwhelmed,' she said.

Carole Ball, Irene's daughter, resides with her mother in the very house where she was born. The close-knit family arrangement extends further, as Irene's granddaughter, Nicola Belford, lives right next door.

Nicola, 39, said: 'Nan is an amazing, inspirational lady. She's the button that holds our family together, and I am so proud to call her my nan.

'She is very well-known in Fegg Hayes and has even had cards from people she doesn't know, who have seen the decorations and wanted to congratulate her.'

Carole, 65, added: 'She has always been so welcoming and would always put the kettle on for my friends and Nicola's friends. She's my world.'



