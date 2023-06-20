Thrifty Traveler: US Woman Jets Off To Internship In NJ To Slash Rent Costs

Sophia Celentano, a 21-year-old intern at Ogilvy Health, found a unique solution to save on rent expenses.

Sophia Celentano, a 21-year-old intern at Ogilvy Health, has found a unique solution to save on rent expenses.

Instead of renting an apartment in New Jersey, she chooses to fly from South Carolina to her internship in New Jersey every week.

The cost of weekly flights turned out to be more affordable than the hefty rental prices in Parsippany and New York.

Comparing the average monthly rent for studios in both areas, which ranges from $1,730 in Parsippany to around $3,500 in New York, Celentano opted to live with her parents and take advantage of low-cost flights.

By doing so, she manages to cut down on housing costs significantly. This alternative approach allows her to save money while pursuing her internship opportunity.

Celentano also took to LinkedIn to share about her commute. She wrote, 'On the first day of my internship I posted a TikTok where I shared what a morning looks like for me on days when I commute by plane from South Carolina to the office in New Jersey. I explained in the video that my commute provides me with significant financial benefits. Rather than spending paying $3400+ a month for rent (the new average for leases in Manhattan), I book a $100 round trip flight from SC to NJ on the one day a week I work in person. Plus, my untraditional commute provides me with more lifestyle freedom, and I genuinely look forward to my weekly adventures.'

Just a few days ago, a post featuring this story gained significant attention, garnering over 2300 likes and numerous comments from engaged readers. The post resonated with many individuals who found the concept intriguing and felt compelled to share their thoughts and opinions.

An individual wrote, 'In the world, we’re in, you have to create your own opportunities! I don’t even know you but what a rockstar Sophia Celentano!' Another posted, 'Amazing!!! The things we do for our dream job.' 'Just goes to show anything’s possible! Thanks for sharing,' expressed a third.